Alcorn State hands Mississippi Valley State 22nd straight loss, 74-66

By AP News

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Nick Woodard had 16 points and Alcorn State beat Mississippi Valley State 74-66 on Monday night, handing the Delta Devils their 22nd loss in a row.

Woodard shot 5 for 10 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Braves (5-18, 4-7 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Shane Lancaster added 15 points and five assists, while Omari Hamilton scored 13.

The Delta Devils (1-23, 0-10) were led by Michael James with 28 points. Daniel Mayfield added 13 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. X’Zaevion Barnett totaled 13 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

