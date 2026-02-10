Skip to main content
Buckley scores 22 as New Orleans rallies to beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-78 in OT

By AP News

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 22 points to help New Orleans defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-78 in overtime on Monday night.

Buckley shot 5 of 12 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (12-14, 9-7 Southland Conference). Coleton Benson added 18 points and TJ Cope pitched in with 16 points and six rebounds.

The Islanders (13-12, 9-7) were led by Sheldon Williams with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kobi Pearson and Franck Yetna both scored 10.

Buckley forced OT when he drove for a layup with 25 seconds left, tying it 67-all. Benson hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the extra period and the Privateers never trailed after that.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

