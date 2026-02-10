Buckley scores 22 as New Orleans rallies to beat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-78 in OT

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jakevion Buckley scored 22 points to help New Orleans defeat Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 84-78 in overtime on Monday night.

Buckley shot 5 of 12 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Privateers (12-14, 9-7 Southland Conference). Coleton Benson added 18 points and TJ Cope pitched in with 16 points and six rebounds.

The Islanders (13-12, 9-7) were led by Sheldon Williams with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kobi Pearson and Franck Yetna both scored 10.

Buckley forced OT when he drove for a layup with 25 seconds left, tying it 67-all. Benson hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring in the extra period and the Privateers never trailed after that.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press