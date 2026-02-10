Skip to main content
Jones post double-double, Oshodi hits go-ahead 3-pointer late as Southern edges Alabama State 69-68

By AP News

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Damariee Jones totaled 12 points and 12 rebounds and Fazi Oshodi buried a go-ahead 3-pointer with nine seconds left to help Southern rally past Alabama State 69-68 on Monday night.

AJ Barnes added 12 points and five rebounds for the Jaguars (11-13, 7-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Michael Jacobs had 11 points but made only 2 of 15 shots. He was 7 for 8 at the free-throw line. Oshodi missed his first five 3-pointers before nailing the winner. He scored seven.

The Hornets (7-17, 4-7) were led by Micah Simpsom, who recorded 19 points and four assists. Damarien Yates added 15 points and seven rebounds. Tyler Mack scored nine.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

