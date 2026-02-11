Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Rain
52.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Milwaukee wins 92-88 over IU Indianapolis

By AP News

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chandler Jackson’s 25 points helped Milwaukee defeat IU Indianapolis 92-88 on Tuesday night.

Jackson also had eight rebounds for the Panthers (10-17, 6-10 Horizon League). Amar Augillard added 17 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Stevie Elam had 14 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

The Jaguars (7-19, 3-12) were led in scoring by Maguire Mitchell, who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals. IU Indianapolis also got 22 points from Kyler D’Augustino. Jaxon Edwards had 17 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.