Milwaukee wins 92-88 over IU Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Chandler Jackson’s 25 points helped Milwaukee defeat IU Indianapolis 92-88 on Tuesday night.

Jackson also had eight rebounds for the Panthers (10-17, 6-10 Horizon League). Amar Augillard added 17 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 3 for 9 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line. Stevie Elam had 14 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

The Jaguars (7-19, 3-12) were led in scoring by Maguire Mitchell, who finished with 23 points, eight rebounds and three steals. IU Indianapolis also got 22 points from Kyler D’Augustino. Jaxon Edwards had 17 points.

