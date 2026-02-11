Skip to main content
George Washington defeats Rhode Island 75-70

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Hunger’s 21 points helped George Washington defeat Rhode Island 75-70 on Tuesday night.

Hunger also added six rebounds for the Revolutionaries (14-11, 5-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Garrett Johnson scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 10, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc. Tyrone Marshall shot 6 of 10 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding six rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

The Rams (14-10, 5-6) were led by Tyler Cochran, who posted 24 points and two steals. Myles Corey added 20 points.

George Washington went into halftime leading Rhode Island 34-18. Johnson scored 11 points in the half. Hunger led George Washington with 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

