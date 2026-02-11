Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Pierre, Miller combine for 42 points to lead SMU over Notre Dame 89-81

By AP News

DALLAS (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 22 points, Boopie Miller added 20 and SMU pulled away midway through the second half and cruised past Notre Dame 89-81 on Tuesday night.

Pierre made three 3s and scored 13 points during a 19-6 run to give SMU a 69-56 lead with 8:21 remaining. Pierre capped the surge with a windmill dunk.

Notre Dame cut the deficit to 83-77 with 1:12 left, but Pierre answered with a layup and B.J. Edwards made two free throws to push the lead to 87-77 with 22 seconds to go.

Corey Washington added 14 points, and Samet Yigitoglu chipped in with 11 points and 10 rebounds for SMU (17-7, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). The Mustangs shot 52.5% (32 of 61) from the floor. Pierre, Miller and Washington combined for 10 of their 19 3-pointers.

Jalen Haralson scored 23 points to lead Notre Dame (11-14, 2-10). Cole Certa and Braeden Shrewsberry each added 16 points. The Fighting Irish have lost five straight and 10 of their last 11 games.

SMU opened on a 21-11 run before Notre Dame tied it 34-all with about three minutes to play in the first half. Miller scored the last six points to give the Mustangs 43-37 lead at the break.

It was Notre Dame’s first game at Moody Coliseum since 1990.

Up next

Notre Dame hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

SMU plays at Syracuse on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.