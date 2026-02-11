Perkins has 22, Villanova takes down Marquette 77-74

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Tyler Perkins scored 22 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Villanova closed on an 11-2 run to beat Marquette 77-74 on Tuesday night.

Perkins grabbed an offensive rebound with 25.1 seconds left and made two free throws after being fouled for a 75-72 lead. Perkins also blocked Marquette’s 3-point attempt at the buzzer to seal it.

Acaden Lewis added 15 points while shooting 5 for 9 for the Wildcats (19-5, 10-3 Big East Conference). Matthew Hodge shot 5 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Golden Eagles (9-16, 4-10) were led in scoring by Royce Parham, who finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Marquette also got 18 points and two steals from Adrien Stevens.

Perkins scored 11 points in the first half for Villanova, which led 36-32 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press