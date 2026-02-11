Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
51.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lorenzen’s 24 lead Western Illinois over Eastern Illinois 79-70

By AP News

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Lucas Lorenzen’s 24 points helped Western Illinois defeat Eastern Illinois 79-70 on Tuesday night.

Lorenzen had eight rebounds for the Leathernecks (5-21, 1-14 Ohio Valley Conference). Marcus Pigram finished 4 of 6 from the field to add 12 points. Isaiah Griffin shot 3 for 11 (0 for 4 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Leathernecks ended a 14-game skid with the victory.

The Panthers (10-16, 6-9) were led in scoring by Kooper Jacobi, who finished with 19 points, 14 rebounds and two steals. Preston Turner added 18 points for Eastern Illinois. Zion Fruster also had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.