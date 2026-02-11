Skip to main content
Perryman scores 16 off the bench, Utah State knocks off Fresno State 91-78

By AP News

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Elijah Perryman led Utah State past Fresno State on Tuesday with 16 points off of the bench in a 91-78 victory.

Perryman had seven assists for the Aggies (21-3, 12-2 Mountain West Conference). Kolby King scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Michael Collins Jr. had 13 points and went 5 of 12 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range).

The Aggies picked up their sixth straight win.

DeShawn Gory led the Bulldogs (11-13, 5-8) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Jake Heidbreder added 19 points.

Utah State took the lead with 10:51 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. King led his team in scoring with nine points in the first half to help put them up 47-35 at the break. Utah State pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a nine-point lead to 16 points. Michael Collins Jr. led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

