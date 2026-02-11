Colorado State defeats Air Force 91-74

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Brandon Rechsteiner’s 14 points helped Colorado State defeat Air Force 91-74 on Tuesday night.

Rechsteiner went 5 of 6 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Rams (14-10, 5-8 Mountain West Conference). Kyle Jorgensen scored 13 points while going 5 of 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range). Carey Booth had 12 points and went 4 of 9 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Falcons (3-21, 0-13) were led by Kam Sanders, who posted 17 points and six assists. Lucas Hobin also scored 17 points for Air Force. Ethan Greenberg added 10 points. The loss is the 17th straight for the Falcons.

Colorado State took the lead with 4:36 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Rechsteiner led the Rams with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 47-39 at the break. Colorado State extended its lead to 60-46 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 run. Jorgensen scored eight points in the second half.

By The Associated Press