TCU reels off final 12 points to upset No. 5 Iowa State 62-55

By AP News
Iowa St TCU Basketball

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jayden Pierre’s 3-pointer put TCU ahead with 48 seconds left and the Horned Frogs scored the final 12 points to upset No. 5 Iowa State 62-55 on Tuesday night.

Tanner Toolson had 17 points and nine rebounds off the bench for TCU (15-9, 5-6 Big 12), which earned its first victory over a top-five team since beating No. 3 Houston in January 2024. Micah Robinson also scored 17.

Pierre’s pull-up 3 gave the Horned Frogs a 57-55 lead, and Xavier Edmonds stole the ball from Iowa State point guard Tamin Lipsey near midcourt on the ensuing possession. That started a fast break, which Robinson finished with a dunk to make it 59-55 with 28 seconds remaining.

Lipsey then missed the front end of a 1-and-1 before Toolson sank three free throws to seal it.

Joshua Jefferson had 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Cyclones (21-3, 8-3), who had won five straight. Lipsey also finished with 12 points, but Iowa State went scoreless over the final 2 1/2 minutes.

Up next

Iowa State hosts No. 9 Kansas on Saturday.

TCU visits Oklahoma State on Saturday.

