Soumaoro’s 15 help Western Carolina take down Citadel 87-49

By AP News

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Julien Soumaoro had 15 points in Western Carolina’s 87-49 victory against Citadel on Wednesday.

Soumaoro also had five rebounds for the Catamounts (9-15, 5-8 Southern Conference). Tidjiane Dioumassi went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Tahlan Pettway had 12 points and finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Sola Adebisi led the Bulldogs (9-17, 6-7) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Citadel also got seven points from Cassius Bonjasky. Braxton Williams also had six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

