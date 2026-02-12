Soumaoro’s 15 help Western Carolina take down Citadel 87-49

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Julien Soumaoro had 15 points in Western Carolina’s 87-49 victory against Citadel on Wednesday.

Soumaoro also had five rebounds for the Catamounts (9-15, 5-8 Southern Conference). Tidjiane Dioumassi went 5 of 8 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to add 12 points. Tahlan Pettway had 12 points and finished 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

Sola Adebisi led the Bulldogs (9-17, 6-7) in scoring, finishing with 10 points. Citadel also got seven points from Cassius Bonjasky. Braxton Williams also had six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press