Colgate knocks off Holy Cross 74-70

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Sam Wright’s 18 points helped Colgate defeat Holy Cross 74-70 on Wednesday.

Wright also added six rebounds for the Raiders (16-10, 10-3 Patriot League). Josh Ahayere scored 15 points, going 5 of 8 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. Andrew Alekseyenko shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Crusaders (9-17, 4-9) were led by Aiden Disu, who posted 20 points and eight rebounds. DeAndre Williams added 17 points.

Colgate went into halftime leading Holy Cross 33-23. Ahayere scored nine points in the half. Colgate went on a 7-0 run to make it a 55-41 lead with 8:08 left in the half. Wright scored 11 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press