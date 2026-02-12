Wol scores 15 as Bowling Green beats Northern Illinois 68-52

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Mayar Wol scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Bowling Green over Northern Illinois 68-52 on Wednesday night.

Wol went 6 of 9 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Falcons (15-10, 6-6 Mid-American Conference). Javontae Campbell scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 from the field and added six rebounds, five assists, and three steals. Justin Thomas finished 4 of 6 from the floor to finish with 10 points, while adding five rebounds and three steals.

Makhai Valentine led the Huskies (8-15, 3-8) in scoring, finishing with 15 points.

Bowling Green took the lead for good with 17:30 left in the first half. The score was 38-19 at halftime, with Wol racking up 13 points. Bowling Green extended its lead to 51-26 during the second half, fueled by an 11-0 scoring run. Campbell scored a team-high nine points in the second half.

