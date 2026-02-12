Texas State defeats Troy 74-62

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — DJ Hall’s 21 points helped Texas State defeat Troy 74-62 on Wednesday.

Hall also contributed six rebounds for the Bobcats (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Mark Drone added 15 points while going 6 of 11 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Kaden Gumbs shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Trojans (17-9, 9-4) were led in scoring by Victor Valdes, who finished with 22 points. Troy also got 14 points from Theo Seng. Cooper Campbell also recorded 10 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press