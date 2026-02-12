Skip to main content
Texas State defeats Troy 74-62

By AP News

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — DJ Hall’s 21 points helped Texas State defeat Troy 74-62 on Wednesday.

Hall also contributed six rebounds for the Bobcats (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). Mark Drone added 15 points while going 6 of 11 and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line while they also had six rebounds. Kaden Gumbs shot 4 of 6 from the field and 2 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding three steals.

The Trojans (17-9, 9-4) were led in scoring by Victor Valdes, who finished with 22 points. Troy also got 14 points from Theo Seng. Cooper Campbell also recorded 10 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

