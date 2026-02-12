Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
49.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Cason leads second-half rally as No. 2 Michigan knocks off Northwestern, 87-75

By AP News
Michigan Northwestern Basketball

Michigan Northwestern Basketball

Photo Icon View Photos

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — L.J. Cason scored 13 of his 18 points after halftime, helping No. 2 Michigan rally for an 87-75 victory over Nick Martinelli and Northwestern on Wednesday night.

Yaxel Lendeborg added 15 points and 12 rebounds as the Wolverines (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten) erased a 16-point deficit in the second half of their ninth consecutive victory. Morez Johnson Jr., Aday Mara and Trey McKenney each scored 12 points.

Michigan grabbed control with a 15-2 run. Lendeborg made a tiebreaking layup with 5:51 left, and Mara’s alley-oop jam off a pass from Cason gave the Wolverines a 75-69 lead with 4:43 remaining.

Michigan shot 55% (16 for 29) while outscoring Northwestern 52-31 in the second half of its 19th double-digit win this season.

Jayden Reid scored 20 points for the Wildcats in their fourth consecutive loss. Martinelli finished with 18 on 5-for-22 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds.

Northwestern used an 8-1 run to open a 58-42 lead with 14:22 left. Angelo Ciaravino capped the spurt with a jumper in the paint.

Michigan then got back in the game by scoring 16 of the next 18 points. Johnson’s alley-oop dunk trimmed Northwestern’s advantage to 60-58 with 9:38 to go, delighting a sizeable contingent of Michigan fans at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Lendeborg was 6 for 12 from the field. He has 45 rebounds in his last four games.

Northwestern got off to a fast start, holding Michigan to 35% shooting on its way to a 44-35 lead at the break. Reid scored 12 points in the first half on 5-for-5 shooting.

Up next

Michigan hosts UCLA on Saturday.

Northwestern visits No. 7 Nebraska on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.