Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Harris’ double-double catapults Wake Forest past Georgi to end five-game skid

By AP News

ATLANTA (AP) — Juke Harris scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, Mekhi Mason scored 17 points off the bench and Wake Forest beat Georgia Tech 83-67 on Wednesday night to end a five-game losing streak.

Cooper Schwieger and Tre’von Spillers each scored 13 points for Wake Forest (12-12, 3-8 ACC), which shot 53% (28 of 53), including 46% (13 of 28) from 3-point range.

Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 18 points, and Baye Ndongo scored 14 points for Georgia Tech (11-14, 2-10).

Wake Forest opened the second half with an 11-0 run, turning a 37-33 lead at the break into a 15-point advantage. The Demon Deacons stayed ahead by double digits the rest of the way.

With 11:32 left before halftime, Reeves broke a 15-all tie with a 3-pointer and followed that with a second-chance dunk. Wake Forest countered with a 3 from Isaac Carr, and Tre’von Spillers followed with another with 9:47 before the break for a 21-20 lead as the Demon Deacons led the rest of the way.

Up Next

Wake Forest: Hosts Stanford Saturday.

Georgia Tech: Will try to end its six-game losing streak at Notre Dame on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.