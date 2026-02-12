Rice wins 81-73 over Florida Atlantic

HOUSTON (AP) — Nick Anderson’s 23 points helped Rice defeat Florida Atlantic 81-73 on Wednesday night.

Anderson shot 7 for 12 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line for the Owls (11-14, 5-7 American Athletic Conference). Trae Broadnax added 20 points while shooting 7 for 16 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds and five assists. Jalen Smith had 16 points and shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the line.

Josiah Parker led the way for the Owls (14-11, 6-6) with 25 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Elohim added 22 points and seven rebounds for Florida Atlantic. Devin Vanterpool finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

Broadnax scored 10 points to help the Owls build a 40-27 halftime lead. Anderson scored 14 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press