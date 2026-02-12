Skip to main content
Freddie Dilione V scores 16, Penn State beats Washington 63-60

By AP News

SEATTLE (AP) — Freddie Dilione V scored 16 points, Josh Reed added 14, and Penn State beat Washington 63-60 on Wednesday night.

Kayden Mingo had 13 points and Eli Rice scored 13 for Penn State.

The Nittany Lions (11-14, 2-12 Big Ten) had lost back-to-back games and 10 of their last 11.

Franck Kepnang was called for goaltending on a layup by Mingo to give the Nittany Lions a 61-59 lead with 1:22 left in the game. Zoom Diallo’s short jumper rolled on the rim before falling out, Mingo missed the front end of a 1-and-1 and Hannes Steinbach split a pair of free throws before Rice hit two foul shots to cap the scoring with 20.1 remaining.

Wesley Yates III missed a potential tying 3-point shot at the buzzer.

Steinbach had 19 points and 14 rebounds and extended his program record for double-doubles by a freshman to 16, the second most in the Big Ten since the 1996-97 season. Isaiah Stewart set the previous Huskies’ record of 14 in 2019-20 and Ohio State’s Jared Sulliger had 18 double-doubles in 2010-11.

Yates added 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting for Washington (12-13, 4-10), which has lost three games in a row and seven of nine.

Kepnang threw down a dunk that gave the Huskies a two-point lead with 2:44 to play, but the went 0 for 3 from the field and committed two turnovers from there.

Up next

Penn State: Plays Saturday at Oregon.

Washington: Hosts Minnesota on Saturday.

___

