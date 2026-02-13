Sakenis’ 15 help SIU-Edwardsville knock off Southeast Missouri State 74-56

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Arnas Sakenis’ 15 points and 16 rebounds helped SIU-Edwardsville defeat Southeast Missouri State 74-56 on Thursday.

Sakenis three blocks for the Cougars (17-9, 10-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Jordan Pickett added 15 points while going 6 of 8 from the field, and grabbed five rebounds. Tyler King shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

BJ Ward led the way for the Redhawks (15-11, 10-5) with 20 points. Luke Almodovar added 16 points, six rebounds and two steals, and Braxton Stacker had nine points and seven rebounds. The loss broke the Redhawks’ six-game winning streak.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press