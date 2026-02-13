McMahon scores 21 as No. 14 Ole Miss women get past Arkansas 80-57

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Cotie McMahon racked up 21 points and dished five assists as No. 14 Mississippi cruised by Arkansas 80-57 on Thursday night to reach 20 wins for the fifth straight season.

McMahon scored 20 or more points for the fourth straight game and has scored double figures in all but one outing this season.

The Rebels (20-5, 7-3 Southeastern Conference) bounced back from a 64-63 loss at then-No. 21 Alabama last Thursday to comfortably get back into the win column in their first home game in over a month.

Latasha Lattimore added 17 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed 11 rebounds for her fourth double-double of the season, and Denim DeShields tacked on 12 points for Ole Miss.

Ole Miss took the lead for good just 2:25 into the first quarter on a Lattimore layup and built a double-digit lead before the end of the first frame. They kept the lead the rest of the way, with a 40-27 lead at the half stretching to 20 points after a 7-0 run to open the second half.

For the Razorbacks (11-15, 0-11), Taleyah Jones led in scoring with 16 points, and Bonnie Deas had 14 with eight rebounds. Arkansas struggled at 34% and 19% shooting from the field and beyond the arc, respectively.

Up next

Arkansas hosts Mississippi State on Monday.

Ole Miss plays at No. 18 Kentucky on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball