Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
46.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mekhi Cooper makes go-ahead shot and Lindenwood defeats UT Martin 75-74

By AP News

SAINT CHARLES, Mo. (AP) — Jadis Jones scored 22 points and Mekhi Cooper banked in an off-balance shot in the lane with 4.5 seconds left as Lindenwood beat UT Martin 75-74 on Thursday.

Jones added five rebounds for the Lions (16-10, 10-5 Ohio Valley Conference). Dontrez Williams scored 17 points and added six rebounds, five assists, and six steals. Milos Nenadic finished 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Filip Radakovic led the Skyhawks (19-7, 11-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. UT Martin also got 11 points and six rebounds from Andrija Bukumirovic, and AJ Hopkins finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.