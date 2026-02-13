Skip to main content
Coastal Carolina earns 69-65 win against Louisiana

By AP News

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Josh Beadle scored 29 points as Coastal Carolina beat Louisiana 69-65 on Thursday.

Beadle shot 8 of 17 from the field and 11 of 12 from the free-throw line for the Chanticleers (16-11, 8-6 Sun Belt Conference). AJ Dancier added 15 points and grabbed five rebounds. Rasheed Jones went 3 of 8 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Dorian Finister led the Ragin’ Cajuns (9-17, 6-7) in scoring, finishing with 19 points and seven rebounds. Jaxon Olvera added 19 points and two steals, and De’Vion Lavergne finished with 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

