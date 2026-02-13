Skip to main content
Davis’ 23 help Hofstra beat Charleston (SC) 66-62

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Cruz Davis had 23 points in Hofstra’s 66-62 win against Charleston (SC) on Thursday.

Davis also hauled in six rebounds for the Pride (17-9, 8-5 Coastal Athletic Association). German Plotnikov scored 20 points and added five rebounds and three blocks. James Patterson finished with nine points.

Chris Davis Jr. led the way for the Cougars (16-10, 9-4) with 14 points. Colby Duggan added 14 points, and Chadlyn Traylor finished with 11 points.

Cruz Davis scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Hofstra to a four-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

