Daniels scores 32 as Cal Baptist beats Southern Utah 83-66

By AP News

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr.’s 32 points led Cal Baptist over Southern Utah 83-66 on Thursday night.

Daniels shot 12 of 24 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line for the Lancers (19-6, 9-3 Western Athletic Conference). Martel Williams added 19 points while shooting 8 for 18, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc while he also had 11 rebounds. Jonathan Griman had 12 points and finished 6 of 8 from the floor.

It was the ninth straight victory for the Lancers.

Isaiah Cottrell led the Thunderbirds (8-17, 4-8) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Elijah Duval added 14 points, six rebounds and four assists for Southern Utah. Jaiden Feroah also had 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

