Lundblade’s 31 lead Belmont over Northern Iowa 91-86

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 31 points and made 7 3-pointers to lead Belmont over Northern Iowa 91-86 on Thursday night.

Lundblade shot 9 for 14 (7 for 12 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (23-4, 13-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Sam Orme scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 10.

Leon Bond III finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (16-10, 8-7). Trey Campbell added 19 points and three steals for Northern Iowa. Max Weisbrod also had 18 points.

Orme scored 11 points in the first half for Belmont, who went into halftime tied 45-45 with Northern Iowa. Lundblade scored 21 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press