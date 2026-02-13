Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
44.2 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Lundblade’s 31 lead Belmont over Northern Iowa 91-86

By AP News

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tyler Lundblade scored 31 points and made 7 3-pointers to lead Belmont over Northern Iowa 91-86 on Thursday night.

Lundblade shot 9 for 14 (7 for 12 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (23-4, 13-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Sam Orme scored 15 points, shooting 6 for 10.

Leon Bond III finished with 21 points, seven rebounds and three steals for the Panthers (16-10, 8-7). Trey Campbell added 19 points and three steals for Northern Iowa. Max Weisbrod also had 18 points.

Orme scored 11 points in the first half for Belmont, who went into halftime tied 45-45 with Northern Iowa. Lundblade scored 21 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.