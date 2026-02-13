Thomas, Dudley lead Louisiana Tech to 79-78 double-overtime win over Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Avery Thomas scored 19 points and DJ Dudley added four points in double overtime as Louisiana Tech knocked off Missouri State 79-78 on Thursday night.

AJ Bates made his first basket of the game for Louisiana Tech with 0.5 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 68-all. Then the Bulldogs scored the final five points of the first overtime for a tie at 75.

Dudley scored the opening four points of the second overtime and Missouri State went 1 of 9 from the field.

Thomas added nine rebounds and three steals for the Bulldogs (14-10, 7-6 Conference USA). Kaden Cooper scored 17 points and added 13 rebounds. Scooter Williams Jr. shot 5 of 15 from the field and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Kobi Williams led the Bears (13-11, 7-6) in scoring, finishing with 24 points. Michael Osei-Bonsu added 22 points, 13 rebounds, four steals and five blocks for Missouri State. Keith Palek III also had 18 points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press