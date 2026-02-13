Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
42.8 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Tennessee State secures 73-71 victory over Southern Indiana

By AP News

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Travis Harper II scored 22 points, Carlous Williams capped the scoring with 1:16 remaining and Tennessee State defeated Southern Indiana 73-71 on Thursday night.

Harper also added seven rebounds for the Tigers (17-8, 11-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Aaron Nkrumah scored 17 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor and 6 for 8 from the line. Dante Harris shot 5 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Cardell Bailey led the Screaming Eagles (5-20, 2-13) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Southern Indiana also got 13 points from Ismail Habib. Tolu Samuels also had nine points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.