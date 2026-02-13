Tennessee State secures 73-71 victory over Southern Indiana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Travis Harper II scored 22 points, Carlous Williams capped the scoring with 1:16 remaining and Tennessee State defeated Southern Indiana 73-71 on Thursday night.

Harper also added seven rebounds for the Tigers (17-8, 11-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Aaron Nkrumah scored 17 points while going 5 of 15 from the floor and 6 for 8 from the line. Dante Harris shot 5 of 12 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Cardell Bailey led the Screaming Eagles (5-20, 2-13) in scoring, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Southern Indiana also got 13 points from Ismail Habib. Tolu Samuels also had nine points and 12 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press