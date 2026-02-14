Page scores career-high 25 and Columbia women beat No. 24 Princeton 70-56 to sweep season series

NEW YORK (AP) — Perri Page scored a career-high 25 points to go with 10 rebounds, Riley Weiss scored 20 of her 23 points in the second half, and Columbia beat No. 24 Princeton 70-56 on Friday night to sweep the season series.

Columbia (16-6, 7-2) earned its third victory over an AP Top 25 team in program history — with all three coming against Princeton.

Columbia outscored Princeton 22-10 in the third quarter, with 11 points from Weiss, to take a 47-41 lead into the fourth.

The Lions used a four-point possession early in the fourth to help pull away. Fliss Henderson grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back while being fouled to give Columbia a 52-43 lead. Henderson missed the free throw, but the Lions secured the offensive rebound and Weiss made a jumper from the baseline for an 11-point lead.

Henderson finished with 12 rebounds to go with eight points for Columbia. Page reached 20 points for the fourth time this season. Weiss, who was coming off a 38-point performance with nine 3-pointers on Saturday, went 4 of 8 from 3-point range.

Princeton (19-3, 7-2 Ivy League) was led by Fadima Tall’s 16 points and Olivia Hutcherson’s 12.

Princeton opened the second quarter with a basket to take a 22-11 lead. Columbia used a late 7-0 run to get within 29-25 with 44 seconds left in the first half before Hutcherson made a shot in the lane while being fouled for a six-point halftime lead.

Two weeks ago, Columbia defeated then-No. 19 Princeton 73-67 on the road.

