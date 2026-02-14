Skip to main content
Monroe scores 21, Quinnipiac defeats Siena 74-62

By AP News

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Amarri Monroe scored 21 points to help Quinnipiac defeat Siena 74-62 on Friday.

Monroe also had seven rebounds for the Bobcats (18-9, 11-5 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Jaden Zimmerman scored 17 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 4 for 7 from the line. Asim Jones shot 5 for 13, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Gavin Doty finished with 21 points, 16 rebounds and five assists for the Saints (17-9, 10-5). Isaiah Henderson added 15 points for Siena. Francis Folefac also had 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

