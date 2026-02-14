Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
53.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Mullin scores 17 as Yale defeats Dartmouth 83-70

By AP News

HANOVER, N.H. (AP) — Trevor Mullin scored 17 points to help Yale defeat Dartmouth 83-70 on Friday night.

Mullin shot 7 for 11, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (19-4, 7-2 Ivy League). Casey Simmons shot 4 for 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Nick Townsend shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

Connor Amundsen led the way for the Big Green (10-12, 4-5) with 16 points. Kareem Thomas added 11 points and four assists for Dartmouth. Jayden Williams finished with 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.