Sabally puts up 17, Iona downs Canisius 69-63

By AP News

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Lamin Sabally scored 17 points as Iona beat Canisius 69-63 on Friday night.

Sabally also added nine rebounds and three steals for the Gaels (15-11, 7-8 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Kosy Akametu shot 4 of 7 from the field and 8 for 8 from the line to add 16 points. Luke Jungers had 12 points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line.

Bryan Ndjonga finished with 17 points for the Golden Griffins (8-18, 3-12). Canisius also got 14 points from Kahlil Singleton. Myles Wilmoth finished with 11 points.

The loss is the 10th in a row for the Golden Griffins.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

