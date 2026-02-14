Skip to main content
Roberts scores 21, Pennsylvania beats Columbia 76-67

By AP News

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ethan Roberts had 21 points in Pennsylvania’s 76-67 win against Columbia on Friday.

Roberts shot 6 of 15 from the field, including 3 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Quakers (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League). Michael Zanoni shot 6 for 10, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 16 points. TJ Power went 5 of 16 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Kenny Noland finished with 22 points and two steals for the Lions (14-9, 3-6). Columbia also got 14 points and 10 rebounds from Miles Franklin. Blair Thompson also had 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

