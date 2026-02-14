Skip to main content
Hunger scores 31, George Washington knocks off George Mason 72-53

By AP News

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luke Hunger scored 31 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead George Washington over George Mason 72-53 on Friday night.

Jean Aranguren had 16 points, 10 rebounds and six assists for the Revolutionaries (15-11, 6-7 Atlantic 10 Conference).

Masai Troutman led the way for the Patriots (21-5, 9-4) with 15 points. George Mason also got 13 points and four assists from Jahari Long.

George Washington held a 32-30 lead at halftime. Hunger paced his team in scoring through the first half with 14 points. Hunger scored 17 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

