Harvard takes down Brown 56-53

BOSTON (AP) — Robert Hinton scored 20 points as Harvard beat Brown 56-53 on Friday night.

Tey Barbour shot 5 for 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 17 points for the Crimson (14-9, 7-2 Ivy League). Barbour made two free throws with four seconds left for a three-point lead.

Landon Lewis led the way for the Bears (7-15, 1-8) with 17 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals. Brown also got 10 points and two blocks from Isaiah Langham.

The Bears prolonged their losing streak to six straight.

By The Associated Press