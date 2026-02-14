Skip to main content
Gibbs-Lawhorn, Williamson lead UNLV to 86-83 OT win over Boise State

By AP News

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn scored 36 points and Issac Williamson added three in the overtime as UNLV knocked off Boise State 86-83 on Friday night.

Gibbs-Lawhorn made a 3-pointer with 38 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 77-all.

Gibbs-Lawhorn shot 13 for 22 (6 for 12 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Rebels (13-12, 8-6 Mountain West Conference). Kimani Hamilton scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Tyrin Jones shot 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 12 points.

Drew Fielder led the Broncos (15-10, 7-7) in scoring, finishing with 27 points. Pearson Carmichael added 16 points for Boise State. Dylan Andrews finished with 12 points and five assists.

Gibbs-Lawhorn scored nine points in the first half and UNLV went into the break trailing 40-29. Gibbs-Lawhorn added 25 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

