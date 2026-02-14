Punch, Edwards lead TCU to 95-92 OT victory over Oklahoma State in game it never trailed

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — David Punch had 19 points, Xavier Edmonds posted a double-double and TCU never trailed but had to work overtime before beating Oklahoma State 95-92 on Saturday.

Punch and Micah Robinson both scored four, and Jayden Pierre hit a 3-pointer to help the Horned Frogs (16-9, 6-6 Big 12 Conference) prevail in the extra period after Parsa Fallah tipped in a missed 3-pointer by Jaylen Curry at the regulation buzzer for the Cowboys (16-9, 4-8) to tie it 84-all.

Punch added six rebounds and three steals before fouling out for TCU. Edmonds totaled 15 points and 10 rebounds. Pierre hit four 3-pointers and scored 16, adding six rebounds, four assists and two blocked shots. Harding hit three 3-pointers and scored 15 as the Horned Frogs sank 12 of 25 from distance. Robinson and reserve Tanner Toolson both scored 11.

Fallah made 10 of 13 shots and scored 27 to lead Oklahoma State in a third straight loss. Anthony Roy had 16 points and Kanye Clary totaled 13 points and nine assists before fouling out. Christian Coleman also scored 13 and Curry added 12 off the bench.

TCU came in averaging seven 3-pointers per game, but Pierre and Harding each sank two and the Horned Frogs hit seven in the first half to take a 39-34 lead at the break.

TCU, which has won three straight and was coming off a 62-55 victory over No. 5 Iowa State, led the whole second half until Fallah’s tip-in tied it.

Pierre buried a 3-pointer following a layup by Robinson for a 91-86 lead and TCU held on.

Up next

TCU: At UCF on Tuesday.

Oklahoma State: Hosts No. 9 Kansas on Wednesday.

