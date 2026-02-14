Pennick and Navy win 84-80 in OT against Colgate

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Pennick scored 22 points and Austin Benigni added five points in overtime as Navy took down Colgate 84-80 on Saturday.

Pennick went 8 of 17 from the field (6 for 13 from 3-point range) for the Midshipmen (21-6, 13-1 Patriot League). Donovan Draper added 20 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 8 for 9 from the line and also had eight rebounds and three steals. Benigni shot 4 of 11 from the field, including 0 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points. It was the ninth straight victory for the Midshipmen.

Jalen Cox finished with 30 points, seven assists and three steals for the Raiders (16-11, 10-4). Colgate also got 19 points and 10 rebounds from Andrew Alekseyenko. Josh Ahayere also had 12 points.

Navy entered halftime up 40-28. Pennick paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. Navy was outscored by 12 points in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied at 77. Benigni shot 0 of 2 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line in overtime.

