Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
Sponsored By:

King, Armstrong lead UMBC to 85-63 victory over New Hampshire

By AP News

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Jah’likai King and DJ Armstrong both scored 17 points in UMBC’s 85-63 victory over New Hampshire on Saturday.

King shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Retrievers (16-8, 9-2 America East Conference). Armstrong hit 6 of 10 shots (3 for 6 from 3-point range), and added three steals. Caden Diggs shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Reginald Kennedy Jr. led the way for the Wildcats (8-16, 4-7) with 15 points. New Hampshire also got 13 points each from Jack Graham and Comeh Emuobor.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.