Okojie scores 22 in Mercer’s 70-54 win against The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Baraka Okojie scored 22 points as Mercer beat Citadel 70-54 on Saturday.

Okojie also had five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Bears (17-10, 9-5 Southern Conference). Quinton Perkins II shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Armani Mighty shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Braxton Williams finished with 17 points and two steals for the Bulldogs (9-18, 6-8). The Citadel also got 15 points from Christian Moore. Carter Kingsbury had 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press