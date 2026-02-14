Skip to main content
Okojie scores 22 in Mercer’s 70-54 win against The Citadel

By AP News

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Baraka Okojie scored 22 points as Mercer beat Citadel 70-54 on Saturday.

Okojie also had five rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Bears (17-10, 9-5 Southern Conference). Quinton Perkins II shot 5 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 13 points. Armani Mighty shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Braxton Williams finished with 17 points and two steals for the Bulldogs (9-18, 6-8). The Citadel also got 15 points from Christian Moore. Carter Kingsbury had 11 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

