Western Michigan knocks off Eastern Michigan 76-62

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) — Brady Swartz had 16 points in Western Michigan’s 76-62 victory against Eastern Michigan on Saturday.

Swartz added seven rebounds for the Broncos (9-16, 3-9 Mid-American Conference). EJ Ryans shot 3 of 6 from the field and went 6 for 6 from the line to add 13 points.

Addison Patterson led the Eagles (9-17, 3-10) in scoring, finishing with 22 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Gregory Lawson II added 18 points and four assists for Eastern Michigan. The Eagles have now lost eight in a row.

Swartz scored eight points in the first half, and Western Michigan went into the break trailing 33-28. Western Michigan pulled off the victory after a 12-2 second-half run erased a six-point deficit and gave them the lead at 48-44 with 9:57 left in the half. Ryans scored 13 second-half points.

