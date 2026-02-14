Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Liberty wins 16th straight, tops UTEP 73-64

By AP News

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — JJ Harper’s 18 points helped Liberty defeat UTEP 73-64 on Saturday.

Harper added six rebounds for the Flames (22-3, 14-0 Conference USA). Brett Decker Jr. went 6 of 14 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Zach Cleveland shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points. The Flames picked up their 16th straight victory.

Elijah Jones finished with 15 points and eight rebounds for the Miners (10-16, 6-9). UTEP also got 14 points from KJ Thomas. Kaseem Watson finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

Liberty took a 28-25 lead in the first half with a 13-0 run. Led by 10 first-half points from Decker, Liberty carried a 28-26 lead into the break. Harper’s 3-pointer with 14:22 left in the second half gave Liberty the lead for good at 39-36.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.