Peterson scores 20, Presbyterian downs UNC Asheville 58-57

By AP News

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Peterson scored 20 points, including two free throws to win the game, as Presbyterian beat UNC Asheville 58-57 on Saturday.

Peterson had eight rebounds and three steals for the Blue Hose (13-14, 6-6 Big South Conference). Carl Parrish added 13 points while shooting 5 of 10, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc, to go with five assists. Jonah Pierce had 12 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field and 4 of 4 from the line.

Kameron Taylor led the Bulldogs (12-14, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points, five assists and two steals. UNC Asheville got 14 points from Daren Patrick, and Justin Wright finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

