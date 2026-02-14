Skip to main content
Martin scores 21, High Point downs Gardner-Webb 112-87 for 8th straight victory

By AP News

BOILING SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — Rob Martin scored 21 points and High Point beat Gardner-Webb 112-87 on Saturday, extending the Panthers’ winning streak to eight.

Martin shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the free-throw line for the Panthers (24-4, 12-1 Big South Conference). Terry Anderson added 17 points and Cam’Ron Fletcher scored 13.

Jacob Hudson finished with 20 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-24, 1-11). Gardner-Webb also got 17 points from Aaron Talbert. Colin Hawkins had 15 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

