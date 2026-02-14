Skip to main content
Gus Yalden’s 27 help Vermont knock off Bryant 90-63

By AP News

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 27 points in Vermont’s 90-63 win against Bryant on Saturday.

Yalden added six rebounds for the Catamounts (17-10, 9-3 America East Conference). TJ Hurley shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. TJ Long finished with 14 points.

Ty Tabales led the way for the Bulldogs (8-18, 4-8) with 21 points. Aaron Davis added 13 points for Bryant. Keegan Harvey finished with 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

