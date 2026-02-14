Gus Yalden’s 27 help Vermont knock off Bryant 90-63

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Gus Yalden had 27 points in Vermont’s 90-63 win against Bryant on Saturday.

Yalden added six rebounds for the Catamounts (17-10, 9-3 America East Conference). TJ Hurley shot 6 for 10 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line to add 19 points. TJ Long finished with 14 points.

Ty Tabales led the way for the Bulldogs (8-18, 4-8) with 21 points. Aaron Davis added 13 points for Bryant. Keegan Harvey finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press