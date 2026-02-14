Skip to main content
Smith scores 17 as Cent. Conn. St. beats Fairleigh Dickinson 63-57

By AP News

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr.’s 17 points helped Cent. Conn. St. defeat Fairleigh Dickinson 63-57 on Saturday.

Smith shot 2 of 11 from the field and went 13 for 13 from the line for the Blue Devils (15-10, 9-5 Northeast Conference). Jay Rodgers scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 from the field. Melo Sanchez went 4 of 10 from the field to finish with 11 points.

Arthur Cox finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for the Knights (10-17, 7-7). Fairleigh Dickinson also got 12 points from Joey Niesman.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

