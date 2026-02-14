Cokley hits go-ahead 3-pointer, scores 29 to rally Elon past William & Mary 81-78

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Bryson Cokley hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with five seconds left, scoring 29 to rally Elon to an 81-78 victory over William & Mary on Saturday.

Cokley shot 8 for 13 (7 for 11 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Phoenix (14-13, 6-8 Coastal Athletic Association). Chandler Cuthrell totaled 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Isaac Harrell had 12 points.

Kyle Pulliam led the Tribe (16-10, 7-7) with 18 points and two blocks. Reese Miller added 15 points and two blocks. Jo’el Emanuel finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Cokley put up 14 points in the first half for Elon, which led 43-36 at the break.

By The Associated Press