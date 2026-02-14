Skip to main content
Gillespie scores 22, Kent State downs Ball State 75-68

By AP News

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Delrecco Gillespie scored 22 points as Kent State beat Ball State 75-68 on Saturday.

Gillespie also had 14 rebounds for the Golden Flashes (19-7, 10-3 Mid-American Conference). Rob Whaley Jr. added 13 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 of 10 from the line, to go with six rebounds. Morgan Safford shot 4 of 13 from the field and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Davion Hill led the Cardinals (8-17, 3-9) in scoring, finishing with 17 points and eight rebounds. Ball State also got 14 points and two steals from Devon Barnes.

Kent State took the lead with 17:03 left in the first half and did not trail again. Quinn Woidke led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them ahead 40-31 at the break. Kent State was outscored by Ball State in the second half by a two-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Gillespie led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

