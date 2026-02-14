Skip to main content
Ellerbee puts up 18 in FGCU’s 78-76 win over Stetson

By AP News

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 18 points in FGCU’s 78-76 win against Stetson on Saturday.

Ellerbee shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Eagles (12-15, 6-8 Atlantic Sun Conference). Michael Duax scored 15 points and added three steals. J.R. Konieczny shot 6 for 14, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Collin Kuhl finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds for the Hatters (9-18, 5-9). Ethan Copeland added 19 points for Stetson. Finley Sheridan also had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

