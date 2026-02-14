Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
59.4 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Hall’s 27 lead Texas State past UL Monroe 95-84

By AP News

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — DJ Hall had 27 points in Texas State’s 95-84 win over UL Monroe on Saturday.

Hall also contributed nine rebounds and five assists for the Bobcats (17-11, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference). Mark Drone went 7 of 12 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Robert Fields had 12 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line. The Bobcats extended their winning streak to six games.

Lavell Brodnex led the way for the Warhawks (4-23, 1-13) with 31 points and two blocks. MJ Russell added 14 points and two steals for UL Monroe. Krystian Lewis finished with 12 points and four assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.